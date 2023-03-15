Following the announcement that Kevin and Sophie Bingham, who own the Southsea business, have decided to take a break and close their doors whilst they are still doing well.

The couple have owned the business for the past 14 years and will be leaving as they go into their 15th year, and they are determined to make the most of their last five months operating within the city.

The restaurant is known for being one of the best in the city.

4 - Restaurant 27, South Parade, Southsea

They will continue to be open on Wednesday to Saturday between 6:15pm and 8:30pm and on Sunday between 12pm and 2pm.

They will be offering their sample menu, which will cost £67.50 per person and will include smoked haddock and parmesan arancini, bbq glazed beef, pickled red onion and yellow pepper veloute and tahini, as well as a pre-desert, a selection of cheese and a desert which is dark chocolate, passion fruit and orange.

For the Sunday lunch it will cost £47.50 per person for a three course meal and there is a range of things to chose from including pork belly, roasted hake and pumpkin and truffle risotto for mains.

The restaurant has seen a number of customers make a booking in a bid to experience their food one last time before they offficially close on August 6.