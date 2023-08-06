News you can trust since 1877
Michelin listed Restaurant 27 makes emotional farewell to Portsmouth city as owners close their doors

There are ‘mixed emotions’ amongst customers today as a popular restaurant closes its doors.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 06:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 08:44 BST

The owners of Restaurant 27 made the announcement that they would be closing on Facebook a couple of months ago and the time has finally come to bid the team farewell.

The business has been a Southsea staple and has been up for a number of awards including the Hampshire Life Food and Drink Awards for 2016 and they are Portsmouth’s only 2 AA Rosette restaurant.

Since the owners, Kevin and Sophie Bingham, made the decision to close they have been inundated with customers trying to get a table before the doors are closed.

This restaurant is located in 27a South Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth and it is closing on August 6.
This restaurant is located in 27a South Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth and it is closing on August 6.
Kevin said: “It feels a bit surreal. It is very much mixed emotions because obviously we have done this for such a long time and we have bought Restaurant 27 to the city so there are definitely mixed emotions.

"It means a lot to people, we have had anniversaries, birthdays and engagements here so it is a very special place for some people.”

The announcement came as a shock to the local community but the couple are looking forward to having some time off to spend time with family and friends – and they celebrated their achievements with a special dinner at Pinsarke.

The Italian restaurant, which is based in Southsea, hosted a farewell dinner for all of the staff at Restaurant 27 and Kevin said that it was a fun evening full of memories, good food and games, and the owners made them feel special.

Kevin added: "I am 55 and it seems quite young but we are going to live above the restaurant until we can sell it and then we are going to come up for air. We do a lot of hours here, seven days a week so we are looking forward to having a rest – we are both at peace with our decision. We really hope that we have served the customers well and we really hope we have served Portsmouth well.

“We hope Portsmouth is proud of us.”

For more information about the restaurant, visit the website by clicking the link.

