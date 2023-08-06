The business has been a Southsea staple and has been up for a number of awards including the Hampshire Life Food and Drink Awards for 2016 and they are Portsmouth’s only 2 AA Rosette restaurant.

This restaurant is located in 27a South Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth and it is closing on August 6.

Kevin said: “It feels a bit surreal. It is very much mixed emotions because obviously we have done this for such a long time and we have bought Restaurant 27 to the city so there are definitely mixed emotions.

"It means a lot to people, we have had anniversaries, birthdays and engagements here so it is a very special place for some people.”

The announcement came as a shock to the local community but the couple are looking forward to having some time off to spend time with family and friends – and they celebrated their achievements with a special dinner at Pinsarke.

The Italian restaurant, which is based in Southsea, hosted a farewell dinner for all of the staff at Restaurant 27 and Kevin said that it was a fun evening full of memories, good food and games, and the owners made them feel special.

Kevin added: "I am 55 and it seems quite young but we are going to live above the restaurant until we can sell it and then we are going to come up for air. We do a lot of hours here, seven days a week so we are looking forward to having a rest – we are both at peace with our decision. We really hope that we have served the customers well and we really hope we have served Portsmouth well.