Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Southbourne Junior School receives good Ofsted rating following recent inspection
Southbourne Junior School, located in New Road, Emsworth, has been described as a happy place in its most recent Ofsted inspection, which has found it is a good school.
The inspection took place on June 14 and 15 and the report outlined that pupils are eager to learn because of the variety that teachers offer.
The report said: “Pupils are happy at this school. Leaders ensure staff take the time to get to know pupils. This helps pupils to feel individually supported.
“They thoughtfully appreciate that, sometimes, their classmates may need some additional support. This understanding means that pupils respect each other’s differences.
Safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong, detailed culture of keeping young people safe.
Leaders work closely with other agencies to ensure pupils and their families receive any additional support that they need and record-keeping is precise.
The report added: “Pupils relish the different positions of responsibility they are offered. They actively support the school council and other committees.
“Sports leaders organise activities at lunchtime for other pupils. This helps pupils feel included, and part of their community.”
The inspection also found that the majority of parents would recommend the school to other people and there is good communication.
There are some areas that could be improved and the report said that in some subjects, teachers need to identify the knowledge they want pupils to learn.