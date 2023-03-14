The owners of Restaurant 27 announced on the business’s social media page that they will officially be closing on August 6, 2023, after what will be 15 years of operating.

Restaurant 27 has been a Southsea staple and has been up for a number of awards including the Hampshire Life Food and Drink Awards for 2016 and they are Portsmouth’s only 2 AA Rosette restaurant.

The closure comes due to owners, Kevin and his wife Sophie, wanting to have a break and go out on a high note.

Chef and owner of 27 Kevin Bingham will officially be closing his doors in August. Pictured at 27, South Parade, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250821-19)

Kevin said: ‘The whole thing has been a rollercoaster for us, so we have got a lot of emotions.

‘There is no real reason behind our decision to close apart from the fact that we have been in Portsmouth for the past 25 years and it is a semi retirement.

‘Lockdown hit us hard as it did for everybody but the government scheme helped us and the bounceback idea was absolutely phenomenal so that was really good for us as a business and it kept us buoyant – We were lucky enough to keep a good momentum of customers and business and then there is the financial situation which has been difficult on us but none of that has been behind our choice.

From left, Cosmina Popa, Valentine Knox-Johnston, Annie Martin-Smith, owner Kevin Bingham, Ollie Joell and Tomasz Wardecki. 27, South Parade, Southsea Restaurant 27 will be closing in August Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250821-26)

‘The business is still really really busy, the only challenge for me was trying to get the kitchen team back to full strength.

‘It has been amazing, but sometimes you have to get out whilst you are still going strong – The key is to, one, get out while you still love it, two, while you are still at the top and, three, while you are still serving great food.’

Kevin has been working in the industry since he was 16, and he said that he and Sophie have put everything into making the business a success and they now want to take some time to have a break.

The husband and wife have been overwhelmed at the support they have received since breaking the news to the city and they have had hundreds of emails and messages of support.

Kevin, 55, has years of experience including working at Manleys in Storrington, and he said that although he is ‘hanging up his apron now, who knows’ what will happen in the future, but currently the couple have no plans for any further business ventures.

Kevin added: ‘Hopefully there is another up-and-coming Kevin and Sophie out there, here is hoping that we may fade away but someone else will take over.

‘We are so grateful for the staff we have had over the years because without them none of this is possible and the suppliers and the customers.’