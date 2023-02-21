News you can trust since 1877
Here are the best independent restaurants in Portsmouth and Southsea, according to Google reviews

Portsmouth restaurants: The 17 best independent restaurants in the city according to Google reviews

For those looking for the best locations to wine and dine in the city according to Google, look no further.

By Elsa Waterfield
4 hours ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 8:14pm

Portsmouth has an array of eateries offering a wide variety of cuisine in which diners can fill their hungry bellies, from Italian to Indian to Chinese, no matter what you might be craving, there is something for everyone.

Here are 17 of the best in the city according to Google reviews.

1. Restaurant 27, South Parade

Restaurant 27 has been rated 4.8 on google with 376 reviews. 'Restaurant 27 we can say with great confidence is the best restaurant in Hampshire,' said Alison Vaile.

Photo: Malcolm Wells

2. Huis, Elm Grove

Huis Belgian Bar and Kitchen has been rated 4.6 on google with 791 reviews. 'I have been here multiple times and I think it is amazing,' said Aaron Read.

Photo: Dish Detective

3. Abar Bistro, White Hart Road

Abar Bistro has been rated 4.5 on google with 885 reviews. 'Fabulous food,' said Elaine Ayres.

Photo: Keith Woodland

4. The Rocka Restaurant, Osborne Road

The Rocka Restaurant has been rated 4.8 on google with 298 reviews. 'Exceptional food and drinks,' said Anna Delaney.

Photo: Dish Detective

