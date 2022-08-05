Military families in Hampshire given the chance to find out how to get a job in the area

The effort has been launched by the Regular Forces Employment Association – or RFEA – which has bases in Portsmouth.

The charity aims to shine a light on the opportunities available for the military community in across Hampshire and parts of Surrey.

Led by the RFEA’s EM3 armed forces veterans and families team, the initiative will begin on Wednesday.

Joanne McLeod, EM3 armed forces veterans and families programme manager at RFEA, said: ‘There is a huge military community across Hampshire and Surrey, with some very talented and highly skilled people who may simply not know what options are available to them, or perhaps where to start.’

The online sessions, funded by the European Social Fund, will show what future opportunities are on offer to military and civilian personnel.

Each session will explore routes that can be taken into a range of different industries including media, software and construction.

The sessions will be led by speakers from companies including Field Crafting, _nology, KpH Deconstruction Services Ltd and Morgan Innovation and Technology.

The charity’s EM3 Programme focuses on the support of veterans, military partners and children, helping some 26,370 personnel working at military bases across the region.

The scheme starts on August 10 at 1pm and the series, ‘Alternative routes into employment’, will take place on Wednesdays on RFEA’s Facebook and YouTube.