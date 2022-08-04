BAE Systems, one of Britain’s largest defence contractors, is responsible for looking after the Royal Navy’s warships in Portsmouth.
The company has celebrated some of its apprentices graduating from the university after years of hard work at the firm.
Chloe Todd, a project management degree apprentice at BAE, said: ‘BAE Systems has one of the best apprentice cultures you could find anywhere.
‘As well as providing support throughout, BAE Systems gives its apprentices the opportunity to work on a wide variety of projects in different areas of the business, with an emphasis on developing the next generation of talent from within.’
Chloe is now excited to start her new full-time position within the company and is looking forward to her future ventures in the industry.
Fellow apprentice Emma Dunford, a data analyst, said the scheme with the defence giant was ‘perfect’ for her.
‘Being a local girl I knew about our rich naval heritage and thought it would be great to be involved in supporting the ships at sea. The project management degree apprenticeship scheme at BAE Systems was perfect for me, in that it combined in-work experience with the academic aspect,’ she said.
Emma, who has been involved with BAE Systems for five years, has been given the opportunity to do annual placements across a range of projects in a range of roles.
She was able to work out of the Isle of Wight, Hilsea and Portsmouth Naval Base, as well as seeing different sites in the north.
She said: ‘So many people at BAE Systems have shaped me into who I am today, provided opportunities, and pushed me to perform at my best. I am now a Data Analyst delivering insights into how we can improve our service to the RN.
Nicholas Coales, who has also completed the project management degree apprenticeship, said the combination of studying day a week and then ‘solidifying’ what has been learnt has been beneficial.
He said: ‘Having the two paths of support, my company and the university, made my experience a lot less stressful.
‘I now have four years of work experience with a BSc in Project Management, and am set up for a great future at BAE Systems.’