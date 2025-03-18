Milkwood Care Ltd supports the development of John Jenkins Stadium in Portsmouth

Milkwood Care Ltd is proud to announce its donation to support the new sports facility in the heart of Portsmouth—the John Jenkins Stadium. As an organisation deeply committed to the local community, we are excited to contribute to a project that promises to benefit so many.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each week during term time, Pompey in the Community provides coaching and training programmes to over 6,000 students and pupils—reaching over 36,000 individuals each year.

These programmes span sports, education, health, inclusion, and disability projects across Portsmouth and its surrounding areas. Despite their extensive reach and impact, they have long been without a dedicated home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Pompey in the Community is developing a new state-of-the-art sports facility in the middle of the city. Named after D-Day veteran and lifelong Pompey fan, the John Jenkins Stadium will serve as a central hub for training, learning, playing, and most importantly, fostering a sense of belonging and growth within the community.

John Jenkins Stadium

According to Portsmouth City Council's Playing Pitch Strategy (2018-2022), there is an urgent need for additional sports provisions in Portsmouth, particularly high-quality football facilities like 3G pitches. The John Jenkins Stadium will address this need, providing much-needed infrastructure for the city's growing population.

But the John Jenkins Stadium is about more than just football. A specialised boxing gym will offer new opportunities for engagement with a broader range of people from all parts of the city, particularly Portsmouth's youth.

Additionally, a multi-use games area, flexible classrooms, studios, and a social club will ensure that this facility offers something for everyone, enhancing health and well-being for all participants. It is this multi-use games area that will see the benefit of the donation provided by Milkwood Care Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are deeply grateful for the support from Milkwood Care Ltd, which is helping us bring this vision to life. Their donation is instrumental in ensuring that the multi-use games area will be a place where the entire community can come together, stay active, and feel connected,” said Clare Martin, CEO of Pompey in the Community.

John Jenkins Stadium

Adding to the community collaborative element to this project is the involvement by Fun & Active Playgrounds, who installed the sports coating at the multi-court. They also did a sterling job of ensuring the bespoke Pompey in the Community logo stands out.

Milkwood Care Ltdis delighted to be part of this transformative project, which reflects our commitment to the well-being and development of the Portsmouth community. We look forward to seeing the John Jenkins Stadium become a vibrant hub for sports and community activities in the heart of our city.