Mindful Movement Coach Claire Tamplin nominated for prestigious national award

Mindful Movement Coach Claire Tamplin

Now Claire Tamplin’s achievements have been recognised nationally, as she has been nominated for a major award.

Claire has been nominated for ITV’s National Diversity Awards in the Positive Role Model (age) category.

Her work focuses on educating young people to understand what’s happening in their brains and nervous system to enhance their wellbeing and mental health.

Claire has spoken in Parliament twice about wellbeing in education, and is now an Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Portsmouth.

She is also a mother of two and started The Mindful Movemenet after losing a baby in 2018.

Claire experienced mental health struggles through grief and it was then she decided to make it her life’s purpose to support and champion others.

As a former teacher of over a decade, she had witnessed the decline in young people’s mental health.

Claire now also works with adults globally,showing it’s never too late to focus on your mental health and wellbeing.

She has been invited to deliver a speech at the World Yoga Festival, and more locally was invited to talk about self development at the Gunwharf Quays Fitness Festival.

Claire also presents her own radio show on Express FM to tackle the topic of mental health.

The National Diversity Awards will be held in Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on September 15.