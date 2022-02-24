Mindful You promises to ‘bring calm in a busy world’ to businesses with new corporate meditation app

Mitra Vijay, founder of the meditation platform Mindful You, has created an app especially designed for businesses to offer to their employees.

Mitra, from Whiteley, worked in a variety of corporate roles before creating Mindful You, previously working as an HR manager and also training as an engineer. He said that his experience working in high-stress corporate environments meant he understood how to make the app beneficial specifically for the workplace.

Mitra said: ‘The Mindful Minutes are just a minute long, so if you’re having a bad day you can just plug in and listen, it’s based on very simple scientifically-proven music which goes alongside the guided visualisations and other techniques.

‘It’s such a discreet and non-judgemental help to an employee who might need it, and giving your employees the power of mindfulness really gives them the power to flourish.’

Mitra said the meditations will make companies happier and healthier by focusing on areas that link to boosting happiness and productivity.

‘Reducing stress, anxiety and conflict with self and others’, ‘Increasing resilience, motivation & emotional intelligence’, ‘Focus, creativity & communication’ and ‘Sleep’ are the themes that were chosen specifically to tailor the app to benefit people in a working environment.

Mitra said that with many businesses pledging to focus more on their employees’ mental health especially since the pandemic, providing the platform to their workers would be a great way to put their words into action.

He said: ‘I’m more than happy to give demos to businesses, they can try it out and if they want to provide it to their workers they can pay for as many licences as they need, and the more they get the cheaper it becomes. It’s a very small investment compared to the impact it will have on their workplace.

‘If an employer purposefully promotes that they want to become a mindful organisation, this is just a tool to introduce a more mindful approach into their business.’For more information and to get in touch, visit mindfulyou.space/work/, call 07990560640 or find Mindful You on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Mitra Vijay is a meditation coach who has created an app aimed at businesses to improve the well-being and productivity of their employees. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

A screenshot from the Mindful Workday app.