Mindset Maintenance Live is the first inspirational seminar from a new Portsmouth self development brand

Mindset Maintenance Live is the first inspirational seminar hosted by Mindset Maintenance.

Bianca Brathwaite from Portsmouth created the brand at the start of the year as a support network, and hopes that it will help people to realise their full potential and overcome any challenges they might be facing.

She said: ‘I’ve been through traumatic events and have really struggled with my mental health and over lockdown I found this newfound love for self awareness and self development, and had this realisation that focusing on and learning about your mindset is the key to improving your mental health.

‘I don’t think people realise that. I just want to help people realise their potential and that they really can overcome anything, it’s not easy but I want to try and help people.

The event will take place at The Village Hotel in Portsmouth on November 10 from 6pm-10pm and will include presentations from five inspirational speakers. Tickets cost £49.99 and Bianca said there will be food, goody bags, a relaxation session and opportunities to sponsor the event.

Mindset Maintenance already runs free monthly workshops at the Village Hotel which take place on the last Wednesday of every month at 7pm. Speakers so far have included Steve Reeve, CEO of ‘Be The G.O.A.T’ and Cherelle Khassal, business owner and Pompey footballer.

Bianca Brathwaite, founder of Mindset Maintenance.

Bianca hopes that by sharing stories and experiences, attendees can understand that they’re not alone in their struggles and be inspired by the successes people have found after experiencing different challenges.

She said she wants to grow Mindset Maintenance to become a supportive community network, and is excited to work with other like minded brands in the city.

She said: ‘I’m always willing to work alongside all of the brilliant brands in Portsmouth that specialise in anything regarding development, coaching, mental health, anything like that, I always want to collaborate.’

Bianca has also been nominated for the Inspirational Women of Portsmouth 2022 Awards run by Pamodzi Creatives which she said she is thrilled about and couldn’t believe.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit mindset-maintenance.co.uk and follow Mindset Maintenance on Facebook and Instagram.

