Simone Tai, 37, from Hilsea, opened Mini Moony Pamper Parties in Market Parade, Havant, in September after realising there was a gap in the market for children’s events where they can relax and enjoy themselves. Her two daughters, aged two and five, were the driving force behind the idea as she struggled to find somewhere that catered to their passions and interests.

Simone said: “My girls just love dancing, putting make up on and I wanted to do something that could inspire young people while also working on their wellbeing. I found there was not much around that would motivate and inspire kids.”

That is when Simone came up with the idea of pampering parties for children. The service gives children the chance to relax and chat with their friends before finishing with a dance.

She said: “We throw bespoke parties and cater it around the age of the children. Generally, the kids come in and choose from a selection of mocktails and they can have a jelly foot spa, nail painting, facial, make-up, and hair styling. Afterwards they can have a little boogie with their friends when we put on a disco.”

It is not just a space designed for parties though, it caters for two to 12 people within the ages of three and 13, and can just be an opportunity for a few friends to meet up.

Due to the age range, booking are made over the phone to ensure that party is appropriate to the child's age. Simone said: “A three year-old isn't going to want the same thing that a 12-year-old would want which is why we speak to the parents first and make sure it is tailored to their child.”

Having been open a couple of months, word is starting to spread with parents providing positive feedback. Simone said: “We are starting to get quite busy and are getting a lot of enquiries in. We have had really good feedback and responses from the mums, some of them have even asked if we would do adult ones but we are focussing on getting these parties right first.

“It’s rewarding to help relieve parents of stress by providing a helpful option for families. I love seeing the children smile as well.”

Bookings can be made by calling Mini Moony Pamper Parties on 07545 455 154.

Take a look inside Mini Moony Pamper Parties in 12 pictures:

1 . Mini Moony Pamper Parties Simone Tai, owner of Mini Moony Pamper Parties, was inspired by her daughters to create a space for kids to hang out, relax, talk, and dance. Picture: Sarah Standing (141124-5563) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Mini Moony Pamper Parties Mini Moony Pamper Parties opened in September in Market Parade, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (141124-5595) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Mini Moony Pamper Parties Party host Ruby Westbrook gets the kids up and dancing. Picture: Sarah Standing (141124-5592) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . Mini Moony Pamper Parties Mini Moony Pamper Parties allows kids to get together with friends and put on make-up, drink mocktails, and dance. | Sarah Standing Photo Sales