Mini Ravers, the brainchild of Liam Howes and Liam Muns, will be holding events across the country for the first time. These raves allow children to get their groove on in a nightclub style environment, reminiscent of 90s raves.

Mr Howes, 30, said he has to ‘pinch himself’ sometimes to believe how much his business has expanded. He told The News: ‘It’s gone absolutely crazy. We’re nationally recognised now which is mental. Venues from across the UK are begging us to hold events.’

The experienced DJ launched Mini Ravers shortly after becoming a dad, with Mr Muns expecting his first child at the time.

Mr Howes has a five-year-old son Lawson, and Mr Muns has two kids, Aria, four, and Avery, 10 months. The Fareham native said Lawson and Aria thoroughly enjoy themselves at Mini Ravers shows.

‘We thought of the idea to take our kids clubbing with us,’ Mr Howes added. ‘We tried it in Portsmouth, it went crazy, and the rest is history.

‘It expanded by the week and now we’re all over the country. Aria and Lawson love coming on the stage and dancing with us. They like being the centre of attention.

A Mini Ravers night with freestyle dancers on stage and flame machines.

‘Lawson has been on my shoulders while I’ve been DJing in front of a thousand people. They love a party, which is why it works.’

Mini Ravers has grown from strength to strength in recent years, with its latest tour – starting on March 12 at Portsmouth Guildhall – holding club nights in Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Cardiff and Brighton to name a few. Mr Howes said it has been ‘surreal’ and he leaves events ‘smiling’ every time.

‘We say in jest to parents that you can go “out out”, and you don’t have to get a babysitter,’ he added. ‘We’re about making memories and there is no better feeling than seeing a child on their parents shoulders smiling away while the parent is having fun as well.

‘Seeing that bond form between a parent and child is amazing. We get so many pictures of magical moments. People walk away saying they’ve had the most wonderful experience to be able to party with their kids.’

Pictured in 2019: (l-r) Liam Muns (34) with daughter Aria (1) and Liam Howes (27) with son Lawson (2). Picture: Sarah Standing (311019-652).

Mr Howes always had a feeling his business would reach a wider audience. It has not all been plain sailing for Mini Ravers. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, 40 sold-out events were cancelled, with customers being given full refunds.

Mr Howes said this gave them ‘good karma’, which was rewarded when restrictions were eased as ravers flocked to buy tickets. The Guildhall indoor festival will boast large LED screens, flame machines, freestyle stage dancers and other attractions – with a backdrop of 90s and cheesy classics.

Mr Howes said the tour has been selling well, so much so extra shows are being added to meet demand. He added: ‘From the very start, I knew this would be a big break.

Mini Ravers.

‘The response we got in our hometown, Liam and I knew straight away we had to roll this out everywhere. Deep down, I knew it would take off.’