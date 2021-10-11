Liam Muns, left, with daughter Aria and Liam Howes with his son Lawson, pictured in 2019 Picture: Sarah Standing (311019-652)

Mini Ravers is the brainchild of Liam Howes and Liam Muns, and was created to give children the chance to let off steam in a night-club type environment reminiscent of a 90s rave.

With glow sticks and confetti in abundance, the dads wanted to recreate their youth and also make a fun event for children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after a long enforced lay-off from the pandemic, Mini Ravers will return to Portsmouth Guildhall on Sunday, October 24 from midday to 3pm for its Halloween fest, with up to 1,000 people expected.

Having started in Portsmouth the franchise spread across the country and this month is also holding events in Gloucester, Bournemouth, Leicester., Coventry and Reading.

Liam Howes said: ‘During the pandemic we had no income, nothing. But now we’re getting going again. We’ve held events in 35 different places and it’s all coming back now.’