Mini Town Role Play & Cafe opened its doors in Wellington Way, Waterlooville for the first time on Monday, October 28. The cafe was full of eager children ready to play with the new toys on offer while special guest Bluey also proved popular.

The mayor of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade, attended the opening alongside Cllr Gillian Harris, as the cafe’s owners, Liam Howes and Liam Muns, saw their vision come to fruition. The business was one of the original eight companies that was awarded a share of the vacant shop scheme grant by Havant Borough Council.

The role play side of it is suitable for children under the age of seven with a space for babies also on offer. A sensory room has also been created which gives a nod to both Liam's pasts when they would DJ at Tiger Tiger in Portsmouth.

Here are 14 joyful pictures of families enjoying the opening:

Mini Town Role Play & Cafe owners Liam Muns & Liam Howes, with Councillor Peter Wade, Mayor of Havant, and Councillor Gillian Harris

Callum, 4, gets stuck in to the food at the diner in Mini Town Role Play & Cafe in Waterlooville.

Cooper and Rio, both 2, enjoy the new fire station at Mini Town Role Play & Cafe.

Ruby, 5, was delighted to meet Bluey at the opening of Mini Town Role Play & Cafe in Waterlooville.