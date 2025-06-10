Ministry of Defence recognises Matrix IT with Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award

Matrix IT has cause for celebration after being awarded the Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award from the Ministry of Defence, which acknowledges their commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.

The prestigious award comes less than a year since the Fareham-based Managed Service Provider signed the Armed Forces Covenant, affirming its pledge to ensure fair treatment for those who serve, or have served, in the military – and their families.

To qualify for the award, organisations must not only have signed the Armed Forces Covenant, but also employ at least one member of the Armed Forces community, while demonstrating flexibility for reservists by providing a minimum of five days’ additional unpaid leave (or equivalent support) for training and mobilisation, and actively advocate their support for the Forces.

The firm has a long history of backing Armed Forces initiatives – including sponsoring £1,000 for the first-team kit for the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment (PWRR), known as the “Tigers”. They were also one of the first to offer support to heroic Hampshire soldier Brian Wood, who raised £172,000 for the national charity Help for Heroes by running 250km across the Sahara Desert.

Nic Cronin (right) signing the Armed Forces Covenant

Matrix IT also proudly employs veterans, such as John Milner, who served in the British Army from the age of 16, including deployments to Iraq and ceremonial duties. His journey included training at Bassingbourn and Catterick, serving with the Devonshire & Dorset Regiment and the Rifles, and being involved in the televised withdrawal from Basra Palace in 2007.

“We are extremely proud to have received the Silver Award in recognition of our commitment to the Armed Forces community,” said Nic Cronin, Chairman at Matrix IT.

“Portsmouth is home to a significant Armed Forces population, with more than 9,000 veterans living in the city, so it’s essential that we continue to show our support to all service members in the region. This award is not only a milestone for us as a business, but also a reflection of the values we hold as a team – recognising the contribution of those who serve, and making sure they feel supported in the workplace and beyond.”

The award will be formally presented at a special ceremony at Admiralty House, HMNB Portsmouth, on Wednesday 3rd September 2025.