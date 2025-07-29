Mission Critical: UK Connect honoured for solving housebuilders’ biggest connectivity challenges

UK CONNECT has today won the ‘Most Innovative Connectivity Solution’ award at the Construction Supplier Innovation Awards 2025.

UK Connect has been recognised for providing mission-critical wireless connectivity, IoT solutions, and professional services to Britain’s biggest housebuilders.

The company solves the connectivity challenges of housebuilders including Crest Nicholson, Taylor Wimpey, CALA Homes, and Kier Group.

UK Connect provides guaranteed connectivity for construction companies, addressing network limitations, data caps and downtime by delivering a simple, powerful solution that covers all their connectivity needs.

Construction industry expert panel

The Construction Supplier Innovation Awards 2025 are run by the Construction & Civil Engineering Magazine.

The Most Innovative Connectivity Solution category rewards technologies enabling robust telecommunications and ICT connectivity on construction sites.

The awards are judged by a host of industry experts including Dr Zainab Dangana, Head of Sustainable Technology at Wates Group, Stephen Pearman, Digital Transformation Director at Morgan Sindall Construction, and Alexandra Vasilescu, Digital Engineering and BIM Manager at Mace.

About UK Connect

UK Connect is the leading connectivity and communications solutions provider for major brands offering wireless connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), and professional services as solutions.

UK Connect’s solutions are designed to enhance communication, collaboration, and productivity, ensuring seamless connectivity from day one.

No matter where connectivity is needed, from remote locations to dense urban areas, UK Connect’s dedicated team of experts are committed to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of each project.

Whether it's rapid deployment of temporary broadband or long-term connectivity solutions, UK Connect ensures clients’ projects stay connected with optimal performance.

Relentless drive for better connectivity

UK Connect Founder and CEO PJ Farr said: “We are delighted to win this award, especially given the calibre of the industry experts on the judging panel.

“Our customers are going all out to deliver high quality homes at pace. We are doing everything we can to innovate every day to provide them with the most state-of-the-art connectivity solutions possible.

“We will never relent in pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

"Congratulations to UK Connect on winning Most Innovative Connectivity Solution in this year’s Construction Supplier Innovation Awards UK," said Libbie Hammond, Editor of Construction & Civil Engineering Magazine.

"These awards shine a spotlight on companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation and making a tangible difference in the construction industry. UK Connect has certainly earned their place among this year’s exceptional winners."