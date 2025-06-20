Money-saving tips you may not have thought of, from business advisor and accountant Colin Bielckus

IN an age of rising living costs and economic uncertainty, many of us are searching for clever ways to keep more cash in our pockets.

Colin Bielckus, a business advisor and accountant based in Whiteley, says that while some advice is useful, a lot of it misses the point.

Colin said: “People are always told to stop buying takeaway coffee and cancel Netflix. But I’m here to tell you that it’s not just about cutting joy out of your life. It’s more about spending wisely and cutting costs without missing out.”

Here are Colin’s top money-saving tips you might not be aware of, from everyday basics to more strategic spending hacks.

Colin Bielckus, founder of Avenue Business Services

1. Turn loyalty into luxury

Many everyday essentials like food shops offer loyalty schemes, such as Sainsburys’ Nectar Card, which rewards users with more than just a few pence off of their shopping. Colin recommends linking your Nectar account to Avios, which can be towards British Airways flights. He said: “You might not earn a free trip overnight, but over time, your groceries could help pay for your holiday flights. That’s a win.”

The same goes for Tesco’s Clubcard. He added: “It’s not just about saving money on food, it can be turned into vouchers for restaurants, days out, or even fuel. It’s all about maximising value from the spending you’re already doing.”

2. Smarter subscriptions, not fewer

Subscription cuts are always top of financial advice lists, but Colin takes a more balanced view. He said: “Yes, cancel the things you don’t use. But also look at subscriptions that actually save you money.

“Take subscription services like Oddbox, for example – the subscription service that delivers surplus fruit and veg straight to your door. Something like this is often cheaper than a supermarket shop, supports sustainability, and often the produce is fresher than what you’d find on a shelf.”

Colin also recommends returning to your local greengrocers for your fruit and veg. “You’re supporting local business, often paying less, and getting better quality. Win-win-win.”

3. Get paid to be popular

Referral schemes aren’t just for influencers. Colin said: “Many apps and services offer referral bonuses, and Revolut is a great example. Refer a friend, and once they spend a certain amount, you both get rewarded. It’s literally free money for sending a link.”

Colin’s advice is to look through your frequently used apps and see what referral perks they offer. Then share them with friends and family, who could also benefit.

4. Let tech hunt discounts for you

There is now tech that now automatically checks for and applies discount codes for you at the checkout. It comes in the form of a browser extension, and Colin swears by it, referring to it as his "frugal virtual assistant”.

The majority of these apps are completely free and safe to use, and even offer cashback options.

5. Rethink the everyday spend

Colin admits some old-school tips still hold up, like bringing a packed lunch or using public transport, but insists that modern money-saving is about rethinking where and how you spend, not just saying 'no' to everything.

He said: “Think smarter, not stricter. You can still enjoy your daily coffee, just maybe get a reusable cup for a discount, or buy your beans in bulk and make better coffee at home. It’s about value, not sacrifice.”

So, while the advice to “cut the coffee and cancel the streaming” still floats around, Colin suggests a more nuanced approach. He recommends taking a good look at how you're spending, using tech and tools to your advantage, and making your money work harder, without giving up the things that make life enjoyable.

Colin said: “A savvy spender doesn’t just save – they live well for less.”