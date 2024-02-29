News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Hampshire: Here 34 Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Waterlooville, Emsworth and Purbrook

With the secondary school offer day quickly approaching, here are some of the recent Ofsted ratings for schools across the area.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 12:48 GMT

Parents will be eagerly awaiting news of their child’s secondary school outcome which will be released on March 1, 2024. Offer day is when parents will be notified whether they got their first choice secondary schools for their children to move up to in September.

Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils.

The body inspects all types of schools from early education settings to secondary schools.

Each school inspection is published on the Ofsted website and there are four different ratings that a school might receive: Outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Here are 34 Ofsted ratings of secondary schools in the area:

Classroom image.

1. Classroom

Classroom image. Photo: TONY JOHNSON

St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.

2. St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth

St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022. Photo: -

Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on October 24, 2023.

3. Trafalgar School, Hilsea

Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on October 24, 2023. Photo: Google Street View

The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on December 13, 2023.

4. The Madani Academy, Portsmouth

The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on December 13, 2023. Photo: Google Maps

