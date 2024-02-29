Parents will be eagerly awaiting news of their child’s secondary school outcome which will be released on March 1, 2024. Offer day is when parents will be notified whether they got their first choice secondary schools for their children to move up to in September.

Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils.

The body inspects all types of schools from early education settings to secondary schools.

Each school inspection is published on the Ofsted website and there are four different ratings that a school might receive: Outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Here are 34 Ofsted ratings of secondary schools in the area:

St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth St Edmunds Catholic School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of outstanding. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.

Trafalgar School, Hilsea Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on October 24, 2023.

The Madani Academy, Portsmouth The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on December 13, 2023.