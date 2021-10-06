That’s according to David Angel, also known as as The Sales Angel, who has been making a name for himself online by offering sales coaching.

He runs an interactive sales training platform called The Sales Network, reaching audiences across the world.

After more than 20 years’ experience of sales, there’s not much that David doesn’t know. From words to avoid and body language, to how to prospect and how to close deals, plus much more, David has a wealth of knowledge that he’s keen to pass on.

David has been offering his training and coaching online, with some sessions free, and has earned himself thousands of followers through his claims to be able to increase anyone’s ability to sell by at least 30 per cent in 60 days.

David, who covers Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, urged all businesses and sales people to look into his methods.

He said: ‘In today’s market having a deep understanding of how to sell is very important when it comes to running any business.

‘Sales coaching allows you to give more power to your sales representatives. It helps you shape them and provide them with the training they need to close more deals and increase results. A sales coach can access the current ability of the sales representatives and guide them on how they can better meet their quota.

‘But this is just a small peek as to why sales training is so important.’

He said that sales coaches can help managers better understand their team allowing them to focus on natural areas of skill, or providing extra training for the areas they are weaker in.

He said companies that perform sales coaching see an increase in the closing rates by around 10 per cent.

He said: ‘Sales coaches work toward building the confidence of the representatives by creating an environment in which they can grow and succeed. Providing them with the skills and tools they need. Teaching them how to do objection handling, inbound sales, and outbound sales to improve their chances of closing deals.

‘They also work to create a sense of team unity by having them be accountable for their performance and contribute to the success of the team. A sales coach focuses on each representative and their growth setting them apart from a normal sales manager.’