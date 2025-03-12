Motor Marketing Group acquires Motor Socials to strengthen digital presence and expand services

A leading automotive marketing agency has acquired a prominent automotive digital marketing firm.

Motor Marketing Group Ltd, a leading automotive marketing agency, has successfully acquired Motor Socials Limited, a prominent social media and digital marketing firm with a strong reputation in the automotive sector.

The acquisition brings together two dynamic companies with complementary expertise. Motor Marketing Ltd, with its long-standing track record of driving results for automotive brands through strategic digital campaigns, will now benefit from Motor Socials' deep understanding of social media strategy, content creation, and audience engagement.

Speaking on the acquisition, Shevani said: "We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Motor Socials to the Motor Marketing family.

Heidi May Khalil and Shevani Wilson, directors of Motor Socials and Motor Marketing Respectively.

"This acquisition strengthens our position in the digital marketing landscape, particularly in social media. By combining our resources and expertise, we will provide our clients with a more robust offering, helping them reach their goals faster and more effectively."

Motor Socials, known for its innovative social media campaigns and deep insight into the automotive industry, has built a reputation for delivering outstanding results across a variety of social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

The acquisition will allow Motor Marketing Ltd to integrate these capabilities into its existing service portfolio, offering clients an even stronger approach to digital marketing.

Heidi May-Khalil, Founder of Motor Socials said: "We are excited to join forces with Motor Marketing Ltd and extend the value we deliver to our clients.

"By combining our strengths, we will be able to offer a broader range of services, from digital strategy and content creation to social media management and paid advertising. The automotive industry is evolving rapidly, and this partnership will ensure we remain at the forefront of that change."

The acquisition is effective immediately, and both companies will continue to operate under their respective brands under the Motor Marketing Group Limited umbrella company. The combined teams will work closely to deliver a unified, enhanced experience for clients.

Business Growth Institute (BGI), an innovative full service financial and strategic consultancy firm specialising in value creation, corporate structuring, acquisitions and exit planning, advised Motor Marketing Group Ltd on this strategic acquisition.

Led by Shaun Walsh (FCA, BFP), BGI provided expert financial and strategic guidance to ensure a smooth transaction that aligns with Motor Marketing’s growth ambitions.