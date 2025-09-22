MRO demand soars at Barnbrook Systems

An innovative Fareham company which breathes new life into older defence and rail assets has scooped new six-figure contracts.

Global solutions provider Barnbrook Systems has signed the two supply agreements amid increased demand for its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

One is to supply relays for Rolls-Royce engines on a friendly foreign navy’s entire fleet of destroyers. They are critical for jet engines, similar to those on aircraft, used to power the warships up to and including top speed.

The first six-figure order has arrived under a significant seven-figure contract value over the next 10 years.

ALL SYSTEMS GO: An engine control, speed switch, temperature monitor and flight actuator and rotary variable differential transformer (RVDT) which is Barnbrook Systems is reverse engineering and supplying to customers to extend the life of assets

Barnbrook, based in Fareham Park Road with nearly 50 staff, has also received an order from a rail operating company for system control relays for trains to help extend their service life for another decade.

The fresh instructions follow hot on the heels of a six-figure order for its award-winning brake controller for trains and the success of Barnbrook’s intelligent internet of things (IIOT) BlueCube© technology and E:BAG lithium-ion battery fire suppression system.

Andrew Barnett, managing director at independent, family-owned Barnbrook, said: MRO demand has increased amid growing financial constraints within transport, defence, maritime and commercial industries.

‘Continuing geo-political instability has also led to fresh military, governmental and defence imperatives to extend the operational life of time-proven older assets such as legacy warships and aircraft while they are waiting for new platforms to come on stream.

SWITCHED ON: Barnbrook Systems managing director Andrew Barnett

‘Our long track record in MRO, certification and ownership of relays and components which have an outstanding pedigree through use over many decades means that we are in a prime position to support multiple sectors.

‘Because products in our portfolio carry NATO stock numbers, we are also becoming the first port of call for the military, ministries of defence and the supply chain for relays and components that are difficult to find elsewhere as well as for ongoing in-life service MRO support.

‘As a long-time supplier, we are proud to continue to help combat obsolescence and extend the lifespan of sunset and legacy assets that play such an important role in national security and the economy both now and in the future.’

Unlike most companies of its size, Barnbrook has US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) accreditations which allow it to work in MRO.

Founded in 1978, the company manufactures systems and components as new to fit seamlessly into assets and perform the same function with greater efficiency.

They also include its directional switch for trains, which is used to put an engine and its carriages in forward or reverse, engine controls and speed switches for such fighter jets as the Tornado, Jaguar, Hawk and Sea Harrier. It also supplies such systems as temperature monitors, flight actuators and rotary variable differential transformers (RVDT).

Barnbrook has created the game changing and award winning E:BAG with fellow tech pioneer Flair to combat the threat posed by exploding lithium-ion batteries in such devices as phones, tablets, laptops and vapes.

Exact financials of the deals were not disclosed.

Barnbrook won Manufacturing/Engineering Business of the Year at this year’s Portsmouth News Business Excellence Awards.