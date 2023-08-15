The cruise liner MS Ambition, run by Ambassador Cruises, made her maiden call yesterday. Port staff welcomed 1,200 holidaymakers as they enjoyed part of their 13 night voyage around the British Isles.

Andrew Williamson, Portsmouth International Port’s head of cruise and ferry, said yesterday: “It’s been fantastic to welcome Britain’s newest cruise line, Ambassador Cruises to Portsmouth for the first time today, as Ambition makes her maiden call to the city.

NOW READ: Luxury MSC cruise liner visits Portsmouth on exclusive call

MS Ambition visiting Portsmouth on her maiden call yesterday. Picture: Compass Photography Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today’s call has brought 1,200 passengers into the harbour who have taken advantage of the port’s complimentary shuttle service to Southsea and Gunwharf Quays, showcasing the world class attractions we have on our doorstep such as the D-Day Museum and Historic Dockyard.”

With 680 cabins – 113 of which are suites – two restaurants, four bars and other amenities, the MS Ambition takes tourists across Europe and the Mediterranean in a lap of luxury.

SEE ALSO: Port welcomes largest ever ship to enter harbour

The 216 metre long vessel left Portsmouth at 5.30pm yesterday, heading towards Invergordon, Scotland, on the next stop of its Seine Discovery cruise. Dignitaries including the Lord Mayor Councillor Tom Coles and the Lady Mayoress Councillor Mrs Nikki Coles, attended a ceremony on board where a plaque was exchanged with Captain Viacheslav Kolesnykov.

The port has welcomed several luxury ships on maiden calls this year, including Explora 1, as part of their strategy to boost high-end tourism. Mr Williamson added: “Our brilliant Shaping Portsmouth ambassadors have also been on hand to help guests make the most of their day.