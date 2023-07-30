The 63,900 tonne Explora 1 sailed to Portsmouth International Port yesterday on her second ever call. Politicians and port officials were welcomed aboard the 248 metre long ship – greeted by friendly staff and elegant surroundings.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member responsible for the port, said: “Our attractive harbour makes it easy for us to attract cruise brands to the city and we’re delighted that Explora 1 has experienced such a unique arrival and departure. We’re ideally placed to welcome small to medium sized, luxury, boutique ships, and the port’s striking new sustainable terminal extension will go further to complement this range of ships when it opens later in the summer.”

EXPLORA 1 is sailing from Portsmouth to Copenhagen for the first time. It is considered a major coup for the port, as they continue to welcome more luxury cruise liners to the city. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Explora 1, operated by the Explora Journeys brand belonging to the MSC Group, is due to set sail to Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday (August 1). She will then depart on her first cruise, travelling on a seven-night sailing to Reykjavik, Iceland.

Passengers will get to see beautiful landmarks such as Lerwick, on the Shetland Islands, and Kirkwall, Orkney, along the way. Cllr Vernon-Jackson expects more ships like Explora 1 to visit Portsmouth as part of cruise schedules or unveiling events such as this one.

He added: “It’s the city’s supportive and friendly approach towards passengers to the city, whether they’re passing through or visiting to see attractions that makes the most impact and brings back regular callers time and again. We’re looking forward to growing the number of cruise calls to the city and showcasing what Portsmouth has to offer.”

Explora 1 is the first of six boutique vessels, which will be built between 2023 and 2028. Holidaymakers are promised an experience called “ocean state of mind” – where people can escape to the ocean, relax, create memories and reconnect with what matters most in life.

Pictured is (L-R) Ella Howe, Andrew Williamson, Becky Zaffarese, Charlotte Saunders and Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson CBE. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The cruise liner, complete with a thermal area, two VIP double spa suites, beauty salon, fitness area and other wonderful locations, headed to Portsmouth after leaving Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, on July 20. She also boasts three heated outdoor swimming pools, one heated pool with a retractable glass roof and 64 private cabins.

With the Explora Journeys brand focusing on high end luxury, it fits with the port’s aim of having more high-end vessels visiting the city. Andrew Williamson, passenger operations manager at Portsmouth International Port, said: “It is an honour for Portsmouth to be the first UK port to welcome MSC Cruises newest brand, Explora Journeys – as Explora I makes her inaugural call.

"Explora Journeys have entered the market to redefine the classic luxury cruise experience, and perfectly reflect our cruise ambitions and the environmental values of the port. Arriving fresh from the first press preview in Barcelona, Explora I will spend the weekend with us welcoming cruise officials and representatives from across the industry, before heading to Copenhagen to pick up the lucky passengers embarking on the maiden voyage around Northern Europe and the Arctic Circle.”