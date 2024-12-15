A much-loved jewellery shop has said thank you to its customers after announcing its closure in the centre centre.

TH Baker is bidding farewell to its shop unit in the Cascades Shopping Centre and is closing its doors after the last day of its sale on at 6pm on January 4 2025.

TH Baker in the Cascades | The News

Announcing its closing, it said: “After many cherished years in Portsmouth, we must say goodbye as our lease comes to an end. To thank our loyal customers, we’re hosting an exclusive Closing Down Sale with an extraordinary 50 per cent off on all jewellery, including diamond rings, exquisite diamond jewellery, and an array of stunning pieces across styles.

“We sincerely thank you for being part of our journey in Portsmouth and look forward to welcoming you in-store for this incredible farewell event.”

The news comes as a blow to the shopping centre which also saw The Body Shop recently give up its long-standing shop unit. However last week Poundstretcher opened its doors in the former Dorothy Perkins shop unit.