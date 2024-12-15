TH Baker: Much-loved jewellery shop set to close its shop in the Cascades
TH Baker is bidding farewell to its shop unit in the Cascades Shopping Centre and is closing its doors after the last day of its sale on at 6pm on January 4 2025.
Announcing its closing, it said: “After many cherished years in Portsmouth, we must say goodbye as our lease comes to an end. To thank our loyal customers, we’re hosting an exclusive Closing Down Sale with an extraordinary 50 per cent off on all jewellery, including diamond rings, exquisite diamond jewellery, and an array of stunning pieces across styles.
“We sincerely thank you for being part of our journey in Portsmouth and look forward to welcoming you in-store for this incredible farewell event.”
The news comes as a blow to the shopping centre which also saw The Body Shop recently give up its long-standing shop unit. However last week Poundstretcher opened its doors in the former Dorothy Perkins shop unit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.