2 . Matalan, Portsmouth

Matalan, on Station Road, Portsmouth shut in 2023 as the discount retail brand relocated to The Pompey Centre. The site is currently empty, however HMRC is set to relocate there in a new development called The Goodsyard with planning permission for a new four-story building on the carpark. It will be the new home of the UK tax office after HM Revenue and Customs agreed to buy and occupy the 60,000-square-foot property being built on the site of the shop's former car park. Another planning application for the former shop unit itself is expected in the future but has not yet been submitted. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse