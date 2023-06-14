Now in its tenth year, readers of the award-winning Muddy Stilettos lifestyle website have been nominating and voting in their thousands for their favourite independent businesses across 27 different lifestyle categories – from Best Destination Pub to Yoga/Pilates Studio, Boutique Stay to Wedding Venue – and shining a light on the most creative, unique indie businesses.

Winners from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are:

BEST CAFÉ: Cross Kitchen (Emsworth)

BEST FITNESS INSTRUCTOR: Anika Billing, Personal Trainer Southsea (Southsea)

BEST RESTAURANT: The Briny (Southsea)

BEST THEATRE/ARTS VENUE: Kings Theatre (Southsea)

BEST WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER: Clearly Wild Photography (Portsmouth)

BEST CHILDREN’S BUSINESS: Bambino Baby (Petersfield)

BEST DESTINATION PUB: The Hanger (Oakhanger)

BEST FLORIST: Maia’s Flowers (Petersfield)

BEST HOTEL/INN: Old Thorns Hotel & Resort (Liphook)

BEST BEAUTY SALON/CLINIC: Touch Health & Beauty (Eastleigh)

BEST BRIDAL STORE: Something Old Something New (Hythe)

BEST JEWELLER: David Mellor Jewellers (Eastleigh)

BEST NEW LIFESTYLE START-UP: AO Restaurant (Southampton)

BEST ART GALLERY: Forest & Cove (Romsey)

BEST SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLE BUSINESS: Lemon & Jinja (Romsey)

BEST LOCAL FOOD/DRINK PRODUCER: 108 The Bakery (Romsey)

BEST WEDDING VENUE: Kimbridge Barn (Kimbridge)

BEST FARMSHOP/DELI: Beechcroft Farm Shop & Tea Barn (Winchester)

BEST HAIR SALON: LORD Hair Salon (Winchester)

BEST LIFESTYLE STORE: H&B Style (Winchester)

BEST WOMEN’S FASHION: Sass & Edge (Winchester)

BEST BAR: Salt Bar at Stanwell House (Lymington)

BEST BOOKSHOP: The Imaginarium (Lymington)

BEST DAY SPA: New Park Manor (Brockenhurst)

BEST YOGA/PILATES STUDIO: The Pilates Studio New Forest (Hythe)

BEST BOUTIQUE STAY: Pinkmead Estate & Vineyard (Newport)

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION: Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary (Wroxall)

27 businesses have been named as the best by the awards

All regional winners in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, along with winners from the other Muddy counties, will go through to the National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023. Five businesses in each category will go through to the National Finals, with the ‘Best of the Best’ Winners crowned in July.

