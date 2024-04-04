Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024: 9 incredible businesses in Muddy Stilettos regional finals including Croxton's and Kings Theatre

Independent businesses make the city a vibrant and thriving place – and 9 of them have been recognised for impeccable service.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Apr 2024, 16:43 BST

From the Kings Theatre to Croxton’s Tap Kitchen and Bar to The Queen’s Hotel, there are so many brilliant places in the city that deserve to be recognised for the work they do. The Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024 aim to shine a light on independent businesses in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight that are a key part of the community. The awards have a huge number of categories and nine businesses have progressed to the regional finals after being nominated by loyal customers.

Voting is now open and the winners of the regional finals will be announced on May 2 – they will then automatically be entered into the national finals where they will go up against the winners of all of the other regions.

Here are 9 businesses in the regional finals and the categories they are in:

1. Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024

Here are the businesses in the area that have made it to the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024. Photo: Google

Kings Theatre has made it through to the regional finals for the best arts, culture & theatre category in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024.

2. Kings Theatre, Albert Road

Kings Theatre has made it through to the regional finals for the best arts, culture & theatre category in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024. Photo: habibur rahman

Southsea Spirit has made it through to the regional finals for the best bar category in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024.

3. Southsea Spirit

Southsea Spirit has made it through to the regional finals for the best bar category in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024. Photo: Will Hutchinson

Cross Kitchen has made it through to the regional finals for the cafe category in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024.

4. Cross Kitchen, Emsworth

Cross Kitchen has made it through to the regional finals for the cafe category in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024. Photo: Sophie Lewis

