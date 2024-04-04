From the Kings Theatre to Croxton’s Tap Kitchen and Bar to The Queen’s Hotel, there are so many brilliant places in the city that deserve to be recognised for the work they do. The Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024 aim to shine a light on independent businesses in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight that are a key part of the community. The awards have a huge number of categories and nine businesses have progressed to the regional finals after being nominated by loyal customers.
Voting is now open and the winners of the regional finals will be announced on May 2 – they will then automatically be entered into the national finals where they will go up against the winners of all of the other regions.