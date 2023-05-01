Appreciating the Situation was conserved and framed as part of a research project by members of the Royal Navy’s civersity and inclusion team, a community group called ‘Chat Over Chai’ and staff at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

The painting, now on display as one of over two million objects in the collection of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, was unveiled by the son of the sailor it depicts.

Nikhil Ahluwalia alongside ‘Appreciating the Situation’ prior to its conservation.

Researchers from the museum had scant information to work with when investigating the painting; two names, Ahluwalia and Chowdhury, and a mysterious label with a code on it. They were able to determine that the man was Suresh Ahluwalia, a Sub-Lieutenant who died in 2017. His son Nikhil Ahluwalia – who was shocked to find out the painting exists – was asked to unveil the portrait.

In a statement, of Nikhil’s wife Sonali and daughter Tara said: ‘Suresh was a kind man eager to help wherever he could, had he known about the project he “would have been very pleased. And hearing from the community group how much it has meant to a lot of people, I think he would’ve been very emotional, because he was very giving, he loved people. And to have an impact on people he had not met, I think that would’ve been something that was quite significant to him.’

From the family it was discovered that Suresh attended naval college in the UK alongside his good friend Inam Chowdhury in 1955. Confirming that the subject of the painting was indeed his father, Nikhil Ahluwalia and his wife Sunil were invited to see this historic family portrait go on display. The portrait is now on permanent display in the HMS Gallery.

‘Appreciating the Situation’ conserved and on display in the HMS Gallery.