Will Man, 60, worked his final shift at Tesco Extra in Solent Road, Havant on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He first joined the supermarket chain at aged 15 when he got a job at a small Tesco store in Cosham High Street. Over the course of his decades-long career, Will has done everything from stacking shelves to organising merchandise, and eventually leading a team of nine people as produce manager.

Will Man on Friday - his last day at Tesco in Havant after 44 years Picture: Sarah Standing (280423-2753)

Speaking ahead of his last day working at the shop, Will said: ‘I think I’ll be quite emotional tomorrow. I’m okay at the moment but tomorrow I’ll be saying goodbye to everyone.

‘There’s been lots of changes over the years. I started when we had Green Shield stamps. In the old days, when we ordered we had to phone up - now it’s all done on computers. I think it’s about time I had a bit of my time.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will, who was born in Hong Kong but has lived in the Portsmouth area since he was seven, plans to spend more time with his wife and daughter in retirement. He also hopes to go on more holidays and is considering a cruise in the near future.

Will Man, 60, from Drayton is retiring from Tesco in Havant after 44 years Picture: Sarah Standing (280423-2746)

He added that the thing he will miss most about the job is his colleagues and that his time as a manager taught him ‘you’re only as good as your people are.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will said: ‘Some of them are more emotional than me at the moment. It’s been quite good to me, Tesco. The pay and the benefits are really good.’