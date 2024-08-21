National Burger Day 2024: Here are 13 of the best burger places in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas - according to Google reviews

By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 12:41 BST
The city is home to a number of burger joints that serve up delicious meals – here are 13 of the best.

Thursday, August 22 is National Burger Day and what better way to celebrate than treating yourself to one of the city’s finest burgers.

From Five Guys to Meat and Barrel, there is a huge variety of burger joints across the city to satisfy everyone’s fast food needs and thanks to Google reviews, The News has compiled a list of some of the best.

Here are 13 of the best burger places in Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

Here are 13 of the best burger places in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. Photo: Sarah Standing / Habibur Rahman / Google

Mick's Monster Burgers, Portsdown Hill, has been trading at the viewpoint for years and it is one of the most well-known burger places in the area. It has a Google rating of 4.6 with 4,368 reviews.

Mick's Monster Burgers, Portsdown Hill, has been trading at the viewpoint for years and it is one of the most well-known burger places in the area. It has a Google rating of 4.6 with 4,368 reviews. Photo: -

The Merchant House, in Highland Road, Southsea, is a hot spot if you are looking for a yummy burger and they have recently added loaded tater tots to the menu. It has a Google rating of 4.6 with 902 reviews.

The Merchant House, in Highland Road, Southsea, is a hot spot if you are looking for a yummy burger and they have recently added loaded tater tots to the menu. It has a Google rating of 4.6 with 902 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

7 bone in Guildhall Walk serves up dirty burgers to die for and thick milkshakes. It has a Google rating of 4.4 with 1,556 reviews.

7 bone in Guildhall Walk serves up dirty burgers to die for and thick milkshakes. It has a Google rating of 4.4 with 1,556 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

