National Burger Day: Here are 9 of the best burger places in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas - according to Google reviews

The city is home to a number of burger joints that serve up delicious meals – here are 9 of the best.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 10:43 BST

Today (August 24) is National Burger Day and what better way to celebrate than treating yourself to one of the city’s finest burgers.

From Five Guys to Meat and Barrel, there is a huge variety of burger joints across the city to satisfy everyone’s fast food needs and thanks to Google reviews, The News has compiled a list of some of the best.

Burgerz'n'Brewz in Osborne Road offers up a range of tasty treats including the brilliantly British burger and Chi-Town fries. It has a Google rating of 4.8 with 967 reviews.

1. Bangerz 'n' Burgerz, Southsea

Burgerz'n'Brewz in Osborne Road offers up a range of tasty treats including the brilliantly British burger and Chi-Town fries. It has a Google rating of 4.8 with 967 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Mick's Monster Burgers, Portsdown Hill, has been trading at the viewpoint for years and it is one of the most well-known burger places in the area. It has a Google rating of 4.6 with 3,843 reviews.

2. Mick's Monster Burgers, Portsdown Hill

Mick's Monster Burgers, Portsdown Hill, has been trading at the viewpoint for years and it is one of the most well-known burger places in the area. It has a Google rating of 4.6 with 3,843 reviews. Photo: -

The Merchant House, in Highland Road, Southsea, is a hot spot if you are looking for a yummy burger and they have recently added loaded tater tots to the menu. It has a Google rating of 4.6 with 846 reviews.

3. The Merchant House, Southsea

The Merchant House, in Highland Road, Southsea, is a hot spot if you are looking for a yummy burger and they have recently added loaded tater tots to the menu. It has a Google rating of 4.6 with 846 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

7 bone in Guildhall Walk serves up dirty burgers to die for and thick milkshakes. It has a Google rating of 4.5 with 1,421 reviews.

4. 7 bone, Portsmouth

7 bone in Guildhall Walk serves up dirty burgers to die for and thick milkshakes. It has a Google rating of 4.5 with 1,421 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

