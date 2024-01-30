Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nationwide Building Society in West Street, Fareham, will shut temporarily next month as part of a refurbishment. Customers will not be able to use the location from 2pm on February 16.

Nationwide in West Street, Fareham, will be shutting its doors temporarily for a refurbishment. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

It is set to reopen ten days later at 11am on February 26. Nationwide is rebranding and its Fareham building society is one of the first outlets to be changed. The company is launching a new logo and committing to sustainable practices Nearly 70 of its branches across the UK have already been rebranded.

The company's new debit cards are also being changed so they are made from 85.5 per cent recycled plastic, according to its website. The company has also promised to maintain its physical branches amid a growing trend of other banking outlets shutting across the UK.