News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Nationwide: Fareham bank and building society closing for refurbishment - when it shuts and will reopen

A bank will soon be closing its doors so renovations can take place.

By Freddie Webb
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nationwide Building Society in West Street, Fareham, will shut temporarily next month as part of a refurbishment. Customers will not be able to use the location from 2pm on February 16.

Nationwide in West Street, Fareham, will be shutting its doors temporarily for a refurbishment. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.Nationwide in West Street, Fareham, will be shutting its doors temporarily for a refurbishment. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.
Nationwide in West Street, Fareham, will be shutting its doors temporarily for a refurbishment. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

It is set to reopen ten days later at 11am on February 26. Nationwide is rebranding and its Fareham building society is one of the first outlets to be changed. The company is launching a new logo and committing to sustainable practices Nearly 70 of its branches across the UK have already been rebranded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company's new debit cards are also being changed so they are made from 85.5 per cent recycled plastic, according to its website. The company has also promised to maintain its physical branches amid a growing trend of other banking outlets shutting across the UK.

Barclays bank in London Road, Waterlooville, shut its doors in November last year, with other outlets in the Portsmouth area closing last year.

Related topics:NationwideNationwide Building SocietyFarehamWest Street