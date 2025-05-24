The search is on for the UK’s next generation of Air Traffic Controllers thanks to an apprenticeship scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NATS ( National Air Traffic Services ) is once again on the lookout for future air traffic controllers, opening applications for its Trainee Air Traffic Controller Apprenticeship programme.

With over 2.5 million flights handled through UK airspace each year, the role of an air traffic controller is critical in keeping the skies safe and efficient. This year, NATS is offering further opportunities for people to start a hugely fulfilling career at the heart of the aviation industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Burton, Head of Operational Excellence and Transformation at NATS, said: “We’re excited to open applications for 2025. This is a unique chance to join a profession that makes a difference every single day. Our controllers are the foundation of the aviation network, and we want to hear from people from all walks of life who have the aptitude and ambition to thrive in an extraordinary career.”

Air traffic controller | NATS

No prior aviation experience is needed – just five GCSEs at Grade 4 or above (or Scottish National 5s Grade A-C), including English and Maths. Applicants must be able to pass a medical and obtain security clearance, but beyond that NATS is looking for people who work well as a team, show adaptability and personal resilience.

Successful applicants will complete 12–15 months of initial training before moving to an airport tower somewhere in the UK, or to one of NATS’ control centres in Swanwick, Hampshire or Prestwick, Ayrshire. Once posted, trainees gain hands-on experience under supervision until fully validated.

Apprentice trainees start on a package of £31,136, with some experienced controllers earning upwards of £100,000. Training is delivered through an accredited Level 5 apprenticeship, and for 2025, NATS continues its bursary fund to help candidates from lower income backgrounds or with caring responsibilities—with support available for travel or medical assessment costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire adds: “We know great air traffic controllers come from every background, so if you’ve ever thought about a career in aviation, now’s the time to go for it.”

NATS employs around 1,600 air traffic controllers across the UK, helping to safely guide millions of passengers every year. Applications are now open – visit nats.aero/careers/trainee-air-traffic-controllers to find out more and apply.