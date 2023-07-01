Natty said: ‘I have had this dream to build a very large beach with some more picnic tables, some deck chairs, some sun blinds and stuff but right here at the back of the shack. I think it would be quite cool and actually more than anything, I think it is something that would be great for Portsmouth. I mean that because it is something different and it is something for us all to have fun with, even if it is just for four weeks of the summer that we get, it is something that I am really looking forward to doing.’