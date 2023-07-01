News you can trust since 1877
Natty's Jerk Kitchen in Southsea will be creating a beach area on site over the next few months - here is what you can expect

One of Southsea’s beloved Caribbean inspired kitchens will be adding a brand new feature to its site – this is what you can expect.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Natty’s Jerk Kitchen, in Commerical Road, will be creating a new man-made beach area at the venue which has been a popular food destination since it officially opened a couple of years ago.

The team are going to be working on creating the unique feature over the next couple of weeks and Natty Crutchfield, the owner, is hoping to bring something a little bit unusual to the city.

The beach will have deck chairs, sun blinds, more picnic tables and much more on offer.

Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, will be attempting to create a man made beach area onsite Picture: Habibur RahmanNatty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, will be attempting to create a man made beach area onsite Picture: Habibur Rahman
SEE ALSO: Natty's Jerk Kitchen brings a taste of the Caribbean to Portsmouth - what is on the menu

Natty said: ‘I have had this dream to build a very large beach with some more picnic tables, some deck chairs, some sun blinds and stuff but right here at the back of the shack. I think it would be quite cool and actually more than anything, I think it is something that would be great for Portsmouth. I mean that because it is something different and it is something for us all to have fun with, even if it is just for four weeks of the summer that we get, it is something that I am really looking forward to doing.’

The kitchen currently offers a range of delicious food including jerk pon fries, curry goat box meal, jerk chicken wings, jerk chicken tacos, fried jerk burger, patties and much more.

For more information about what the kitchen serves, click the link.

Natty Crutchfield is going to try and create a man made beach at his jerk chicken shack. Picture: Habibur RahmanNatty Crutchfield is going to try and create a man made beach at his jerk chicken shack. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Related topics:SouthseaCaribbeanPortsmouth