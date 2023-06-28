Natty's Jerk Kitchen brings a taste of the Caribbean to Portsmouth - what is on the menu

Natty Crutchfield is a long established chef who has been cooking alongside his family members for years and last year they opened up their family-run site in Commercial Road opposite Southsea and Portsmouth train station.

The team worked worked at Victorious festival last year and the venue has quickly become a much loved place to go if you are looking for delicious food.

On the menu customers can find jerk pon fries, curry goat box meal, jerk chicken wings, jerk chicken tacos, fried jerk burger, patties and much more.

Natty said: ‘We are right in the middle of Portsmouth, opposite Portsmouth and Southsea station – we sell Caribbean inspired food to the lovely people of Portsmouth.

‘We have had a number of stops along the way. We have had a number of stop starts – it was a case of having a great time at Victorious and then we became obsessed by the idea of street food and that then turned into me organising a pop up on the council run food Fridays which we did via a shack – that did extremely well and fast forward we started doing pop ups here there and everywhere.’

The venue currently consists of a vintage van that is the bar where the team serve up sublime cocktails and there is a benched courtyard area where customers can relax and enjoy the sunshine.

Natty added: ‘It just kind of spurred us on as a family to do more and we realised this whole thing was about more than food. – The food and Caribbean culture made us feel so good even in the deepest darkest moments.

‘Our most popular item is our jerk chicken which we do as traditionally as can be we make our own marinades – it is done, I would say properly.

