News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Natty's Jerk Kitchen brings a taste of the Caribbean to Portsmouth - what is on the menu

If you are looking for a taste of the Caribbean right here in Portsmouth then look no further than Natty’s Jerk Kitchen.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

Natty Crutchfield is a long established chef who has been cooking alongside his family members for years and last year they opened up their family-run site in Commercial Road opposite Southsea and Portsmouth train station.

The team worked worked at Victorious festival last year and the venue has quickly become a much loved place to go if you are looking for delicious food.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the menu customers can find jerk pon fries, curry goat box meal, jerk chicken wings, jerk chicken tacos, fried jerk burger, patties and much more.

This week's recommended eats, Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Pictured: Some of the popular dishes, Jerk Chicken and rice at Nattys on Friday 23rd June 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanThis week's recommended eats, Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Pictured: Some of the popular dishes, Jerk Chicken and rice at Nattys on Friday 23rd June 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
This week's recommended eats, Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Pictured: Some of the popular dishes, Jerk Chicken and rice at Nattys on Friday 23rd June 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

Natty said: ‘We are right in the middle of Portsmouth, opposite Portsmouth and Southsea station – we sell Caribbean inspired food to the lovely people of Portsmouth.

‘We have had a number of stops along the way. We have had a number of stop starts – it was a case of having a great time at Victorious and then we became obsessed by the idea of street food and that then turned into me organising a pop up on the council run food Fridays which we did via a shack – that did extremely well and fast forward we started doing pop ups here there and everywhere.’

SEE ALSO: Marwell Zoo reduces ticket price for students and seniors - how to book

The venue currently consists of a vintage van that is the bar where the team serve up sublime cocktails and there is a benched courtyard area where customers can relax and enjoy the sunshine.

This week's recommended eats, Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Pictured: Natty Crutchfield at his restaurant on Friday 23rd June 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanThis week's recommended eats, Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Pictured: Natty Crutchfield at his restaurant on Friday 23rd June 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
This week's recommended eats, Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Pictured: Natty Crutchfield at his restaurant on Friday 23rd June 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Natty added: ‘It just kind of spurred us on as a family to do more and we realised this whole thing was about more than food. – The food and Caribbean culture made us feel so good even in the deepest darkest moments.

‘Our most popular item is our jerk chicken which we do as traditionally as can be we make our own marinades – it is done, I would say properly.

‘Everything is slowly cooked but if I am honest it is cooked from the heart and it is cooked with understanding. I like all of the chefs to understand each dish and why they need to be cooked with respect and understanding.’

This week's recommended eats, Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Pictured: GV of inside Natty's on Friday 23rd June 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanThis week's recommended eats, Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Pictured: GV of inside Natty's on Friday 23rd June 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
This week's recommended eats, Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth Pictured: GV of inside Natty's on Friday 23rd June 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Omnia completed the National Three Peaks in September 2021Omnia completed the National Three Peaks in September 2021
Omnia completed the National Three Peaks in September 2021
Related topics:PortsmouthCaribbeanSouthsea