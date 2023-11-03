Natty's Jerk Kitchen in Southsea will offer 1000 free chicken wings to customers this weekend
Natty Crutchfield, owner of Natty’s Jerk Kitchen, and his team will be handing out free chicken wings this Saturday (November 4) as a ‘thank you’ to loyal customers.
The team will be dishing out free wings to anyone at 1pm sharp – and a purchase is not necessary.
Natty said: “We wanted to say thank you to the people of Pompey and the surrounding areas for supporting us being nominated for Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year twice and on both occasions not only winning the accolade of Best Restaurant in the Southeast of the UK voted for by the public, but going on to cook and present to judges like Prue Leith and coming away as runners up both times.
"Along with multiple other opportunity's we wouldn't have done this without the community around us.