News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Natty's Jerk Kitchen in Southsea will offer 1000 free chicken wings to customers this weekend

A popular Carribean inspired kitchen is offering 1000 free chicken wings over the weekend – here’s how to claim.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:26 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Natty Crutchfield, owner of Natty’s Jerk Kitchen, and his team will be handing out free chicken wings this Saturday (November 4) as a ‘thank you’ to loyal customers.

The team will be dishing out free wings to anyone at 1pm sharp – and a purchase is not necessary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Natty said: “We wanted to say thank you to the people of Pompey and the surrounding areas for supporting us being nominated for Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year twice and on both occasions not only winning the accolade of Best Restaurant in the Southeast of the UK voted for by the public, but going on to cook and present to judges like Prue Leith and coming away as runners up both times.

"Along with multiple other opportunity's we wouldn't have done this without the community around us.

“One love and please enjoy the wings.”

Related topics:SouthseaPompeyPrue Leith