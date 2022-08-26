Natty's Jerk Shack is the south east regional winner at the Uber Eats Restaurant Awards 2022
A POPULAR Caribbean restaurant in Portsmouth city centre has been crowned the region’s best eatery at a prestigious awards.
Natty’s Jerk Shack, in Commercial Road, has been crowned the south east regional winner at the Uber Eats Restaurant Awards 2022.
The family-run business reached the finals after securing scores of votes from customers – with staff at the Portsmouth establishment then having to cook a dish for contest judges Prue Leith – from the Great British Bake-Off and Rachel Ama, a food writer and plant-based cook.
Natty Crutchfield, from Southsea, set up his business in 2019 with his wife, Samantha, after they were at Victorious Festival and realised there was no jerk chicken on sale at any vendor.
His win has been championed by Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan, who described Natty's as a ‘much-loved’ city institution.
Mr Morgan said: ‘The cost of living crisis and rising food, fuel and energy costs are not only effecting Portsmouth people, it’s threatening the future of our city’s small businesses.
‘That’s why it was such a pleasure to see much-loved Natty’s Jerk Kitchen, one of Portsmouth’s brilliant small businesses, be nominated for, and winning, the Uber Eats regional award.
‘The awards are a reminder to us all that we can help create jobs and protect our city’s small businesses by supporting and shopping local.’
People have also taken to social media to congratulate the restaurant.
One person said: ‘Some of the best food I’ve tasted. Keep up the great work.’
Another person said: ‘An amazing achievement. You should be so proud. Cannot wait to have some chicken at Victorious.’