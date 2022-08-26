Victorious festival kicks off the first day as music lovers flood Southsea Common for Primal Scream
FESTIVALGOERS are turning out in their droves as the first day of Victorious festival kicks off with a set from Primal Scream.
Families, groups of friends, and couples stepped onto Southsea Common today ahead of the opening act, which drew crowds despite the early 1pm slot.
Southsea residents James Hankin and Niamh Otten were among those early birds.
James, who says he has been coming to Victorious for years, said: 'I'm absolutely buzzing for it, Primal Scream - Bombay Bicycle Club when the sun goes down will be nice.'
Glorious sunshine is brightening moods, although the ground is still slightly muddy from yesterday’s downpour.
Couple Asif and Katie Ateaque, who have come to Victorious with their four daughters, are among those enjoying the sunshine.
Asif said: 'We really like Victorious, we have been coming here since it started - it's got much bigger.
‘We come here because it's family friendly, and we're looking forward to seeing James and Stereophonics.'
Stalls are selling a range of tasty grub for hungry attendees, while the bars are serving up drinks - although pint prices are attracting criticism from some.
Guests got their bodies moving at The People's Lounge cultural collective pop-up.
Nearby, Stefan Swaffer is manning the arms around the child charity stalls, which is selling teddy bears and jewellery, and is offering glitter face painting and hairdressing for festivalgoers looking for a makeover.
He said: 'We support children's rights all around the world. We're all volunteers and 100 per cent of the donations go to help.'
SEE ALSO: Victorious Festival 2022 Line Up: Stage times for Stereophonics, Sugababes, The Wombats, Paulo Nutini, Sam Fender and the rest of the Victorious Festival acts
Whiteley residents Simon and Becca Shepherd were enjoying some lunch ahead of Primal Scream with their nine-year-old daughter Scarlett.
The youngster, who had glitter face art, has been at Victorious before and is a big fan of the churros.
There were also some Victorious newbies - among them Blake Watson and sisters Skye and Shanice Thomas.
Shanice says she is most excited to see Anne-Marie. She added: 'I have listened to her music but it will be nice to see what she is like live as well.'
Headliners Stereophonics are set to perform on the Common Stage at 9.25 this evening.