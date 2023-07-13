News you can trust since 1877
Nell's Cafe in Old Portsmouth has announced its closure on Facebook

A beloved cafe in Old Portsmouth has announced that it will be closing at the end of the month.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read

Nell’s Cafe, located in High Street, Old Portsmouth, will be closing its doors on July 30 – and the news has left locals devastated.

Known for a delicious full English breakfast and its friendly atmosphere, the cafe has been at the heart of the area for years and the cafe has seen a huge number of people commenting on the announcement post.

The Facebook post said: ‘Three wonderful years later, we have decided that Saturday 30th July will be our last trading day at these premises.

Nell's, on High Street, has announced that it will be closing at the end of the month.Nell's, on High Street, has announced that it will be closing at the end of the month.
‘We are so grateful for the support our little business has received and we hope you will continue to support us in our future endeavours.

‘We hope to see you all before then. And watch this space.’

To visit the cafe’s Facebook page, click here.

