Known for a delicious full English breakfast and its friendly atmosphere, the cafe has been at the heart of the area for years and the cafe has seen a huge number of people commenting on the announcement post.

The Facebook post said: ‘Three wonderful years later, we have decided that Saturday 30th July will be our last trading day at these premises.

Nell's, on High Street, has announced that it will be closing at the end of the month.

‘We are so grateful for the support our little business has received and we hope you will continue to support us in our future endeavours.