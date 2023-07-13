Gunwharf Quays is set to host its first ever artisan event this weekend, which also includes free arts and crafts activities for children. The event will run from 10.00am to 7.00am on Friday, July 14, 9.00am to 8.00pm on Saturday, and 10.00am to 6.00pm on Sunday.

The water-side event will be free to enter and suitable for all ages, with children’s face painting available on Saturday, sand art for all ages on Friday and Saturday, and kiln carving workshops on Friday and Sunday.

Some of what's in store at the artisan event.

Vendors confirmed for the event include Hampshire-based ‘Alicia Rose Designs’, offering soft furnishings and homewares and accessories, and Southampton-based ‘Love of Nature’, selling sustainable, ethically sourced crystals, incense and more.

Stuart, co-founder of Funyard Events – one of the event’s organisers - said: “This Summer we are excited to co-host the first ever Gunwharf Quays Artisan Event, celebrating small local businesses by giving them a premium platform in which to showcase their products and establish their small brand within a commercial environment.”

Guests will be able to browse “one-of-a-kind” products and gifts including, artwork, jewellery, homeware and much more. The market will also have a food and beverage court, including a converted horsebox mobile bar, paella, and frozen slushies.

Local singer and songwriter Liam Alexander will be performing live over all three days of the event.

Alice Rose Designs will have a stall at the market.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, added: “It feels wonderful to be able to come together to celebrate the region’s talented artists and makers with such a unique and exciting event here at Gunwharf Quays. We can’t wait to browse the stalls and enjoy the street food, all with Liam’s music to soundtrack the event.”

After perusing the handmade goods at the artisan market, guests can shop at over 90 big-name stores, visit the 14-screen multiplex cinema, bowling alley, art gallery or miniport at the outlet. For more information, visit http://www.gunwharf-quays.com/.