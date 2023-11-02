News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

New Asda Express store to open in Havant Road on Hayling Island following acquisition of EG Group’s UK business

A brand new Asda Express store will open up on Hayling Island following a huge business deal.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:38 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 16:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Asda has announced that it has completed the acquisition of EG Group’s UK business which will mean that the retailer will take on hundreds of new convenience stores.

The deal will see 356 EG Group sites become Asda Express stores.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result of this, a new Asda Express will open up at 181 Havant Road, Hayling Island.

Most Popular
A new Asda Express will be opening on Hayling Island. Picture: Panku StreetfoodA new Asda Express will be opening on Hayling Island. Picture: Panku Streetfood
A new Asda Express will be opening on Hayling Island. Picture: Panku Streetfood

Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda, said: “This is a great day for Asda and for millions of UK consumers. Asda is a much-loved brand that is instantly recognised for great value. I could not be more proud or excited that the iconic Asda sign is now coming to hundreds more communities. I’d also like to welcome our new colleagues from EG UK who have joined the Asda family today.”

Stores will be opening across the UK, with 310 in England, 24 in Scotland and 22 in Wales. The roll out is expected to kick off in the coming weeks.

The £2.07bn acquisition of EG Group UK was first announced in May 2023 and will also see Asda grow its presence in the £64bn foodservice market, with the transfer of 462 Greggs, Burger King and Subway outlets located on the EG Group sites as franchise agreements. Asda also now wholly owns Leon, which it will also look to introduce to its stores.

There is no opening date at the Hayling Island site as of yet.

For more information, click here.