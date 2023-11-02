New Asda Express store to open in Havant Road on Hayling Island following acquisition of EG Group’s UK business
Asda has announced that it has completed the acquisition of EG Group’s UK business which will mean that the retailer will take on hundreds of new convenience stores.
The deal will see 356 EG Group sites become Asda Express stores.
Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda, said: “This is a great day for Asda and for millions of UK consumers. Asda is a much-loved brand that is instantly recognised for great value. I could not be more proud or excited that the iconic Asda sign is now coming to hundreds more communities. I’d also like to welcome our new colleagues from EG UK who have joined the Asda family today.”
Stores will be opening across the UK, with 310 in England, 24 in Scotland and 22 in Wales. The roll out is expected to kick off in the coming weeks.
The £2.07bn acquisition of EG Group UK was first announced in May 2023 and will also see Asda grow its presence in the £64bn foodservice market, with the transfer of 462 Greggs, Burger King and Subway outlets located on the EG Group sites as franchise agreements. Asda also now wholly owns Leon, which it will also look to introduce to its stores.
There is no opening date at the Hayling Island site as of yet.