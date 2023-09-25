News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Portsmouth City Council has bought Bridge Centre in Fratton from former owner ASDA

The Bridge Centre in Fratton has officially been bought by Portsmouth City Council in the hope to ‘unlock new opportunities’.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:35 BST
This purchase is a key part of the council's long-term regeneration plans for the city's high streets and was made possible by a grant from the Future High Streets Fund.

The Bridge Centre will continue to operate as a local shopping centre while the council works closely with businesses in the centre and wider community to deliver change in the area through improvements to the high street, road network, pedestrian routes, and cycleways, as well as investing in new homes and employment opportunities.

The council is planning a mixed-use enterprise centre of small offices and co-working spaces on the ground floor of the Bridge Centre, when a suitable space becomes available. This enterprise centre will follow the model established by the council's other enterprise centres to provide low-cost facilities and business support for local start-ups, small businesses, and community initiatives.

Portsmouth City Council buys the Bridge Centre as part of regeneration plans for the city.Portsmouth City Council buys the Bridge Centre as part of regeneration plans for the city.
Portsmouth City Council buys the Bridge Centre as part of regeneration plans for the city.
The council will also continue to work to get more Bridge Centre businesses involved with community events that boost trade to Fratton Road such as the Fratton family festival and lantern parade.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for economic development and culture said: "We've listened to the views of residents and businesses in Fratton and know that people want to see the area revitalised with improved public spaces and shops, homes and job opportunities that suit how we live and work now.

“The Bridge Centre is a strategic, long-term investment for the council. We will work with the businesses that are based there now, while also working to develop plans that look to the future.

“Through improvements to the high street and investment in new homes, flexible commercial space and community facilities, we can support changes in Fratton that will make it a cleaner, greener and safer place for everyone."

The former owner of the Bridge Centre, ASDA, will continue to operate its superstore in Fratton and to support the revitalisation of the area.

The council has also been awarded funding from the Future High Street Fund to make improvements to the north end of Portsmouth's city centre with new seating, more greenery and inclusive play equipment for children.

Related topics:ASDATicketsPortsmouth City CouncilFuture High Streets Fund