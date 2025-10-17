New construction law team joins Isadores, expanding firm's expertise and regional reach

Isadores, a modern business and commercial law firm with offices in Portsmouth, Norwich and London, has expanded its specialist legal services with the arrival of a highly respected construction law team, led by Director Sean J Randall-Morris.

The team, who have joined from national law firm Stone King, bring a wealth of experience across construction, infrastructure, and engineering projects. Their arrival significantly strengthens Isadores’ capability in this field and marks a new chapter for the firm, which continues to grow while staying grounded in its long-standing commitment to local clients and values.

Sean and his team will lead the firm’s new construction law practice, operating flexibly and for clients around the UK.

Sean J Randall-Morris is a qualified advocate and arbitrator with previous experience as a Quantity Surveyor. He has acted for developers, contractors, insurers and consultants in disputes involving defects, delay, quantum and professional negligence. His team was recently recognised as “Most Dedicated Construction Lawyers 2024 (UK)” in the Real Estate & Property Awards 2024 sponsored by BUILD Magazine

The new team also includes:

Grace Souter, a senior lawyer with specialisms in CDM compliance, Environmental Impact Assessments, and early-stage procurement strategy, as well as experience in the Education sector. Grace is professionally qualified with the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health;

Olivia Howard, a construction lawyer with experience in both transactional and dispute work, especially within the education and charity sectors. Olivia is currently working toward dual qualification as a lawyer and Chartered Surveyor;

Eve Souter, a construction lawyer with experience across contentious and non-contentious matters. Eve will support the team, assisting on dispute resolution and project work.

The new team also reflects Isadores’ growing work in the education sector, advising independent schools, academies, multi-academy trusts and colleges on construction matters as well as governance and compliance. This has become a key growth area for the firm, which is committed to offering accessible, sector-aware legal support with transparency on fees and process.

Sean J Randall-Morris, now Director and Head of Construction at Isadores, said: “Isadores felt like the right home for our team, not just because of the firm’s strong commercial base, but because of the shared ethos of supporting people and creating space for long-term professional growth. We’re excited to bring our national experience into a local setting, and to support clients - across sectors and regions - with the practical, clear advice they need to make confident decisions on complex projects.”

With more than 135 years of legal heritage behind it, Isadores continues to build on a legacy of solid legal work with a modern, client-focused approach. The addition of the new construction team is a natural next step in supporting businesses, developers, education providers, and local authorities with specialist legal services grounded in practical experience.

Isadores is recognised in independent legal directories Chambers UK and the Legal 500 for its specialist work advising SMEs and within commercial property.