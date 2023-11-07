New drive-thru Costa in Portsmouth at the Pompey Centre takes another step forward

Plans to open another Costa outlet in Portsmouth have taken another step forward after the company submitted plans for new signage for its latest planned location.

The company has applied to the city council for planning permission for the signage to accompany its planned new drive-thru coffee shop which it hopes to build in The Pompey Centre’s car park, opposite McDonald’s. The plans include the installation of a number of illuminated and non-illuminated signs to include fascias, roof sign, pole sign, monument signs and banner frame.

It follows its previous planning application seeking permission to build the drive thru itself.

The design for the planned new Costa in Fratton

As previously reported by The News, Costa’s proposal for 5am-11pm opening hours seven days a week and would create the equivalent of 15 full-time jobs. Should council planners approve the building, it would replace 61 parking spaces, however Costa said this would have a “negligible” impact given the amount of spaces for B&Q that would remain.

Portsmouth City Council has not yet granted permission for the new Costa location with the consultation phase still underway. Highways officers have raised no objection despite saying the plans Were ‘not ideal’ but have asked for measures to be put in place to accommodate the growing number of delivery drivers visiting fast food locations to collect orders.

In their response to the plans they said: “The applicant has failed to take into account the growing third party users (delivery drivers from Just Eat/Uber Eats), it is therefore recommended that provision is made for motorcycle/moped drivers to serve these users and prevent indiscriminate parking on the footpaths.”