And building on more than 34,000 meals Dobbies has given away across the UK so far this year, children aged 12-and-under can dine for free with an adult traditional breakfast or main course. Children can enjoy breakfast, lunch or Dobbies’ pick‘n’mix meal plus a drink all day, every day.

Adam Veysey, Dobbies’ development chef, said: ‘We are very excited to introduce our 2022 Christmas menu, having spent months finalising the details and selecting the best ingredients. There are some firm favourites and some new additions that offer Christmas with a twist. We can’t wait to introduce our great value festive menu to customers in Havant and hope families across the region have the opportunity to take advantage of our kids eat free offer.’

New for 2022 is a selection of festive-inspired hot drinks in selected stores. Customers can choose between sipping on a Bailey’s Latte or the Christmas classic, mulled wine. There will also be a gingerbread latte complete with whipped cream.

Dobbies in Havant is launching a new festive menu

For breakfast, the brioche French toast and bacon is billed as ‘the perfect way to kick off the morning’. Or there are buttermilk pancakes, served with yoghurt and winter berries, or a Scottish smoked salmon and free-range scrambled egg Bagel, topped with chopped chives. Enjoy Dobbies’ two course lunch deal at £14.95 per person. Traditional roast turkey Christmas dinners will be available from midday, complete with pigs in blankets, sage and onion stuffing, roast potatoes, creamy mash, and seasonal vegetables topped with gravy. Customers can also indulge in a Christmas pudding or mince pie cheesecake as part of the offer. Children can also tuck into a Christmas Dinner with a half portion of the traditional roast turkey dinner for £5.20 if not part of the kids eat free offer.

Customers in Havant can expect to see a range of delicious pastries and sweets from Christmas Pudding to Christmas Drizzle Cake. Dobbies’ popular scone is being given a festive twist alongside Christmas Muffins, while there’s a Mince Pie Cheesecake for the ultimate festive dessert. And Dobbies’ Festive Afternoon Tea is now two for £20, with free tea and coffee refills.