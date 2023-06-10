The Lightship is set to be transformed into a new restaurant offering gastronomic flair and historical decor. This will all be held aboard the striking historic lightship vessel.

Head chef Jamie Fegan has designed a seasonal and ever-changing menu showcasing several delicacies inspired by the lightship’s surroundings.

Locally caught fish will be showcased in full, with dishes including Crab ravioli served with lobster bisque and samphire, and Turbot fillet served with The Grange velouté, tempura rock oyster, pickled radish, asparagus and pea – among many others.

A new restaurant is coming to The Lightship at Haslar Marina in Gosport on June 30.

Guests will be welcomed to the new restaurant on June 30. The ship’s top deck can hold 80 seated guests, who will be able to enjoy a bespoke area built within the ship’s tower and views across the water.

A brand new dining area has been made on the mid deck. This can accommodate 70 guests inside, with a further 30 seats outside. An impressive range of alcoholic drinks from local producers will be on offer, including wines from The Grange, local beers and ales from PowderMonkey, gin from Mermaid Gin and rum from Solent Spirit.

A selection of dishes which will be on offer, made from local produce.

Classic cocktails with a modern twist will also be on the menu. The lightship was removed from the water towards the end of last year and has undergone an extensive refurbishment.

Interior designers Tanya Lippuner created the decor, which is inspired by the ship’s service between the 1940s and 1990s – ending her service in 1991. Reservations can be made on the Lightship website.

The vessel was previously home to Trinity’s, which closed in 2021.