She said that she had her eye on The Maypole and after two failed attempts of trying to take over the pub when other managers had left, she was unsure if it would ever happen – until the most recent landlord and landlady announced they were leaving.

The Maypole in Hayling Island has been taken over by Sophie Costas who already owns and runs Sophie's Pie and Mash Shop. Pictured: Sophie Costas

Sophie then jumped at the opportunity to become the landlady and her wish came true.

She said: ‘I love the people on Hayling and I want to keep giving back to them.

‘I am really excited, and I really hope the community is excited as well. It has gone crazy, I feel really overwhelmed with it all.

‘I am going to be giving it a bit of a Sophie’s sparkle.’

The Maypole pub in Havant Road, Hayling Island Picture: Sarah Standing (070422-785)

She added: ‘I have got good hopes for the place and I am going to put my all into it.

‘I have an amazing team and I owe it all to them because without their help, I wouldn’t be here.

‘I have got loads of ideas for the place and I am really excited to get started.’