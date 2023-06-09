News you can trust since 1877
The Maypole on Hayling Island has been taken over by owner of Sophie's Pie, Mash and Liquor Shop

The new landlady of the popular Hayling Island pub The Maypole has spoken of her delight about her new adventure – and plans to put her speciality ‘pie and mash’ on its menu.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 23:20 BST- 2 min read

Sophie Costas, 39, is taking over at the pub next week and is already well known on the island after beginning her existing venture a year ago when she was presented with the opportunity to set up her own food place. When she was thinking of what sort of food she could offer, she had a light bulb moment – the idea of serving up pie, mash and liquor, as her mum used to work in a pie and mash shop. That idea then led to the opening of Sophie's Pie, Mash and Liquor at Beachlands. And now the same ingredients for success are set to be used at the pub.

She said that she had her eye on The Maypole and after two failed attempts of trying to take over the pub when other managers had left, she was unsure if it would ever happen – until the most recent landlord and landlady announced they were leaving.

SEE ALSO: Owners to leave The Maypole Pub on Hayling Island due to 'mounting' costs and kitchen staff problems

The Maypole in Hayling Island has been taken over by Sophie Costas who already owns and runs Sophie's Pie and Mash Shop. Pictured: Sophie CostasThe Maypole in Hayling Island has been taken over by Sophie Costas who already owns and runs Sophie's Pie and Mash Shop. Pictured: Sophie Costas
The Maypole in Hayling Island has been taken over by Sophie Costas who already owns and runs Sophie's Pie and Mash Shop. Pictured: Sophie Costas
Sophie then jumped at the opportunity to become the landlady and her wish came true.

She said: ‘I love the people on Hayling and I want to keep giving back to them.

‘I am really excited, and I really hope the community is excited as well. It has gone crazy, I feel really overwhelmed with it all.

‘I am going to be giving it a bit of a Sophie’s sparkle.’

The Maypole pub in Havant Road, Hayling Island Picture: Sarah Standing (070422-785)The Maypole pub in Havant Road, Hayling Island Picture: Sarah Standing (070422-785)
The Maypole pub in Havant Road, Hayling Island Picture: Sarah Standing (070422-785)

She is going to be collecting the keys on Monday and she has got plans for the business including incorporating pie and mash into the menu as well as holding a Cypriot night once a month.

She added: ‘I have got good hopes for the place and I am going to put my all into it.

‘I have an amazing team and I owe it all to them because without their help, I wouldn’t be here.

‘I have got loads of ideas for the place and I am really excited to get started.’

The Havant Road pub will be opening at the end of June, and Sophie is hoping to hold a family open day.

