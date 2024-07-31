New Greggs set to open in Cosham in place of old M&Co shop
Popular bakery Greggs is getting ready to open a new and larger branch in Cosham High Street.
Final touches are being put to the new eatery in the old M&Co shop unit which will have seating inside, and will be much larger than its existing unit elsewhere in the pedestrianised precinct which will relocate.
Shoppers have been eagerly keeping an eye on its progress and this morning signs have appeared in the window with an opening date of tomorrow (Thursday, August 1).
The unit has been empty since M&Co since Spring 2023 after the company went into administration.
The News has approached Greggs for a comment.
