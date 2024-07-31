New Greggs set to open in Cosham in place of old M&Co shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular bakery Greggs is getting ready to open a new and larger branch in Cosham High Street.

New Greggs eatery which is opening in Cosham High Street | The News

Final touches are being put to the new eatery in the old M&Co shop unit which will have seating inside, and will be much larger than its existing unit elsewhere in the pedestrianised precinct which will relocate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers have been eagerly keeping an eye on its progress and this morning signs have appeared in the window with an opening date of tomorrow (Thursday, August 1).

The unit has been empty since M&Co since Spring 2023 after the company went into administration.