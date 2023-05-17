News you can trust since 1877
New Jack the Ripper themed bar in Southsea causes controversy due to serial killer concept

Plans have been unveiled to open a new horror bar and restaurant in Southsea this summer – but it has not gone down well for some who think it is in bad taste.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th May 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:19 BST

Ripper and Co Southsea announced on social media that it will be coming soon to the area and the owner, Dan Swan, will be opening the doors up at the end of July. The new business will offer customers an immersive dining experience which will feature classic horror tales that will be set in Jack the Ripper’s bar.

Despite the news going down a treat with some locals, others have not been so impressed with the concept of using a serial killer as the main back story.

Ripper and Co Southsea will be opening up in Southsea towards the end of July and people can expect an immersive cocktail and dining horror experience. Picture credit: Dan SwanRipper and Co Southsea will be opening up in Southsea towards the end of July and people can expect an immersive cocktail and dining horror experience. Picture credit: Dan Swan
Ripper and Co Southsea will be opening up in Southsea towards the end of July and people can expect an immersive cocktail and dining horror experience. Picture credit: Dan Swan
Dr Shonagh Dillon, CEO Aurora New Dawn, said: ‘Glorifying and marketing the actions of a man who chose to murder and mutilate women, no matter how many years ago doesn't make the choice of name any more palatable.

‘The victims of Jack the Ripper should be remembered: Mary Ann Nicholas, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly all deserve better than gratuitous sightseeing of their murderer for commercial gain.

‘I wonder if the owners of the pub thought about them, or the current climate facing women and girls before they went ahead with this concept.’

Dan Swan said: ‘It won’t suit everyone but the reaction we are having on Facebook has been great. There is always a fine line when working on things like this and we are working really hard not to upset anyone.’

