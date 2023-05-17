Ripper and Co Southsea announced on social media that it will be coming soon to the area and the owner, Dan Swan, will be opening the doors up at the end of July. The new business will offer customers an immersive dining experience which will feature classic horror tales that will be set in Jack the Ripper’s bar.

SEE ALSO: Horror bar and restaurant named Ripper and Co Southsea will be coming to Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the news going down a treat with some locals, others have not been so impressed with the concept of using a serial killer as the main back story.

Ripper and Co Southsea will be opening up in Southsea towards the end of July and people can expect an immersive cocktail and dining horror experience. Picture credit: Dan Swan

Dr Shonagh Dillon, CEO Aurora New Dawn, said: ‘Glorifying and marketing the actions of a man who chose to murder and mutilate women, no matter how many years ago doesn't make the choice of name any more palatable.

‘The victims of Jack the Ripper should be remembered: Mary Ann Nicholas, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly all deserve better than gratuitous sightseeing of their murderer for commercial gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I wonder if the owners of the pub thought about them, or the current climate facing women and girls before they went ahead with this concept.’